Advertisement

FCPS superintendent sends message to update families on return to school

Fayette County Public Schools is looking at welcoming students back to school the week of August 24 with a new model of on-campus, face-to-face instruction.
Fayette County Public Schools is looking at welcoming students back to school the week of August 24 with a new model of on-campus, face-to-face instruction.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County Superintendent Manny Caulk has sent a message to families updating them on the planned return of school.

Superintendent Caulk says the district has been working on a hybrid approach for returning students to school.

“As outlined in our Reenvisioning, Reimagining and Renewing plan, the Fayette County Board of Education was scheduled to reassess public health conditions and made a determination on Sept. 28 about which instructional model is appropriate for the next six weeks,” Caulk said.

In the message, Caulk says the district learned this week from the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department that there was a lag in data entry causing the state’s “COVID-19 Current Incidence Rate” map to reflect fewer cases than Fayette County had actually been experiencing. Now, the district is communicating with state and local health officials to determine what it means for Fayette Co. schools if the county were to move from “orange” to “red.”

“We learned, like the rest of the state, yesterday afternoon that Fayette County had officially received a “red” rating. Our understanding is that the increase in the incidence rate is directly linked to cases among University of Kentucky students,” Caulk said in the message. “We have made contact with officials at the University of Kentucky to learn more about whether those cases are within an isolated UK cohort, or indicative of a wider community spread.”

The superintendent says there will be a special called board meeting on Friday morning to hear more from public health experts to help figure out the district’s next steps.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear gives COVID-19 update, reacts to Breonna Taylor case announcement

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear is providing an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky and is responding to the announcement on the Breonna Taylor case.

Regional

Grand jury announces charges against Brett Hankison in Breonna Taylor case

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Gray Media
The grand jury in the Breonna Taylor case has decided to forward charges against one of the officers in the case.

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Tracking Late Week Changes

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Chris Bailey
Rain targets parts of the state through early Friday.

Lexington

Mayor Gorton urges calm about Breonna Taylor decision; downtown city offices, businesses close early

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff, Shelby Lofton and Chelsea Jones
Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton has issued a statement in advance of the announcement in the Breonna Taylor case...

Latest News

Back to School

Bourbon County Schools return to in-person classes on day recommended by Beshear

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jim Stratman
Governor Andy Beshear’s September 28 target date for reopening in-person classes is less than a week away and some schools are preparing for what that will look like.

State

Some Kentuckians will get extra $400 wage assistance for three more weeks

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
As Governor Beshear announces more federal help for people on unemployment, some people say they are still waiting on help promised to them in March.

Lexington

UK using students to study length of COVID-19 quarantine

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The University of Kentucky will use students to study quarantine strategies for COVID-19.

Lexington

Lexington’s COVID-19 case total passes 8K; nearly half of latest case report are UK students

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 83 new COVID-19 cases for its update for Tuesday.

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 9 hours ago

Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Rain will join us soon

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
After rolling along with dry conditions since last week, we are about to enter a wetter period.