FCPS superintendent sends message to update families on return to school

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County Superintendent Manny Caulk has sent a message to families updating them on the planned return of school.

Superintendent Caulk says the district has been working on a hybrid approach for returning students to school.

“As outlined in our Reenvisioning, Reimagining and Renewing plan, the Fayette County Board of Education was scheduled to reassess public health conditions and made a determination on Sept. 28 about which instructional model is appropriate for the next six weeks,” Caulk said.

In the message, Caulk says the district learned this week from the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department that there was a lag in data entry causing the state’s “COVID-19 Current Incidence Rate” map to reflect fewer cases than Fayette County had actually been experiencing. Now, the district is communicating with state and local health officials to determine what it means for Fayette Co. schools if the county were to move from “orange” to “red.”

“We learned, like the rest of the state, yesterday afternoon that Fayette County had officially received a “red” rating. Our understanding is that the increase in the incidence rate is directly linked to cases among University of Kentucky students,” Caulk said in the message. “We have made contact with officials at the University of Kentucky to learn more about whether those cases are within an isolated UK cohort, or indicative of a wider community spread.”

The superintendent says there will be a special called board meeting on Friday morning to hear more from public health experts to help figure out the district’s next steps.

