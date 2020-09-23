Advertisement

Gov. Beshear encouraging more COVID-19 testing for high school athletes

Tates Creek High School's boys' soccer team was able to play its scheduled game Tuesday night.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After several players and coaches have tested positive for COVID-19 in multiple school districts, some high school sports have called a time out.

“We ought to be very carefully watching what’s going on in our high school sports,” Governor Andy Beshear said in his COVID-19 press conference.

Now, the governor is encouraging more testing for student-athletes.

“I would want my team to be getting tested on some basis,” Beshear said. “I would really want to talk about a partnership with my parents about ensuring I always know how my athletes are feeling.”

There’s no requirement for frequency of testing statewide at the high school level, but Franklin County Head Football Coach Eddie James said they’ve developed their own protocols for testing.

“So, in talking with our health department, the thing with them was, if there are symptoms present, you need to go get tested,” James said.

His team and Franklin County High School’s boys and girls soccer teams have canceled practices and games for two weeks after finding multiple positive cases.

But, the stadium lights stayed on for Tates Creek High School’s boys' soccer team Tuesday night.

A parent cheering on his son said his concerns remain low, and he doesn’t think testing should be required.

“Of course, we should all take precautions and we need to care for our elderly and people that are at risk, you know we do need to be careful in that regard,” Todd Vincent said. “But, if this demographic is not really at risk, then I think it’s great and I’m super happy to see them out here playing.”

