Grand jury to present report on Breonna Taylor case Wednesday afternoon

By Gray Media
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A decision in the Breonna Taylor case is imminent.

The 26-year-old was shot to death by Louisville police back in March.

Her death has gained national attention.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has been investigating this case for months.

Now, six months late, we expect the Jefferson County grand jury to present its report on the Breonna Taylor case.

That is scheduled for 1:15 p.m. ET and we’ll stream it live in this story.

