Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Rain will join us soon

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After rolling along with dry conditions since last week, we are about to enter a wetter period.

Our run with the very comfortable temperatures will continue through the weekend. I do not think that changes at all. Where do we find the difference? It comes in the form of rain! Moisture from what is left of Beta will be cruising through our region.

I think the rain will return to the region with this system. The only real question that I have is where the heaviest axis of rainfall sets up in Kentucky. Most of the data has kept the heavier totals either out of the commonwealth or in southern Kentucky.

It is another Wednesday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

