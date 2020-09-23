Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Rain will join us soon

By Jim Caldwell
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 6:20 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After rolling along with dry conditions since last week, we are about to enter a wetter period.

Our run with the very comfortable temperatures will continue through the weekend. I do not think that changes at all. Where do we find the difference? It comes in the form of rain! Moisture from what is left of Beta will be cruising through our region.

I think the rain will return to the region with this system. The only real question that I have is where the heaviest axis of rainfall sets up in Kentucky. Most of the data has kept the heavier totals either out of the commonwealth or in southern Kentucky.

It is another Wednesday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 31 minutes ago

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Tracking Late Week Changes

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Chris Bailey
We still have a few more great days before the threat for rain arrives.

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 23 hours ago

Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Fall is here

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
There is no looking back now. The official beginning of Fall happens at 9:31 am.

Latest News

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Tracking Late Week Changes

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 1:41 PM EDT
|
By Chris Bailey
We still have a few more great days before the threat for rain arrives.

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 7:51 AM EDT

Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Pleasant streak continues

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 6:48 AM EDT
|
By Jim Caldwell
These next few days are going to keep the nice parts of the weekend moving forward.

Forecast

WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast - AM

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 8:32 AM EDT
FastCast sunday am

Forecast

WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast - AM

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 7:34 AM EDT
FastCast saturday morning

Forecast

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Chilly mornings and Fall afternoons continue

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 5:39 AM EDT
|
By Adam Burniston
Crisp Fall air will remain in the forecast with plenty of dry weather