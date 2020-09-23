Advertisement

Lexington defense attorney reacts to Breonna Taylor decision

By Shelby Smithson
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Even with 34 years of experience in the judicial system, Lexington attorney Scott White still had a few questions after Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s explanation of the indictment.

“You would think they would also charge him with, if they’re going to go with the wanton endangerment route, they would’ve also charged him with wanton endangerment for the shots that went into Breonna Taylor’s apartment,” White said.

However, the absence of charges directly related to Taylor’s death is clearer.

“Once the prosecutor made the determination that the shooting by cosgrove was justified, then no, you would not expect any charges directly related to her shooting,” White said.

But in a case that has gained national attention and is part of racially charged unrest, White says the lack of transparency about the make up of the grand jury leaves room for too much speculation.

“It’s very frustrating, you can understand the anger,” White said. “And we can all just pray that that anger doesn’t slip into violence and more injuries and death.”

