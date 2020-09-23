Lexington pastor calls for peace ahead of Breonna Taylor announcement

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Louisville city leaders have declared a state of emergency in preparation for Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s announcement on the decision of the Breonna Taylor case, and the anticipation is growing stronger by the minute.

Lexington pastor Rev. David Peoples and many others are ready to find out if the attorney general will charge the three officers who killed Taylor. It’s a decision that can come at any moment after Louisville city leaders placed barricades downtown.

“It gives you the feeling that they anticipate that injustice will be served again,” Peoples said.

This summer, Peoples and other local faith leaders called for an end to no-knock warrants after the 26-year-old was shot and killed in her apartment during a narcotics investigation. Protestors marched for more than a hundred days in hopes of the arrests of Brett Hankison, Jon Mattingly, and Myles Cosgrove.

“The arrests and trial of these police officers, if that does not come to pass, I imagine that there will be some unrest in Louisville, I imagine there would be some unrest in Lexington. We don’t want any unrest," Peoples said.

Peoples is calling for peace in light of what decision may come, which he hopes will be justice for Taylor’s family.

“I heard earlier someone say, ‘oh well they ought to be happy because they got a $12 million settlement,’ but money doesn’t bring back life.”

This summer black faith leaders called for racial justice and police accountability in Lexington. Peoples says the group has started discussions with the Lexington Police Department and will have an update soon.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.