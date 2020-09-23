Mayor Gorton urges calm in advance of Breonna Taylor decision; most downtown city offices will close at 1 p.m.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton has issued a statement in advance of the announcement in the Breonna Taylor case:

“I am urging everyone to remain calm as events unfold in Louisville. Protests need to remain peaceful. As always, our police are prepared to protect this community. You can help our community by avoiding downtown today. Out of an overabundance of caution, we are sending non-emergency City employees who work downtown home this afternoon. Many city employees will be able to continue working from their homes. Most city offices downtown will close at 1 p.m. today.”

Lexington Mayor @MayorGorton asking people to avoid downtown. All non-emergency City employees sent home. Most city offices to close by 1. @WKYT pic.twitter.com/7DT01gilcp — Shelby Lofton (@ShelbyWKYT) September 23, 2020

