Notre Dame-Wake Forest postponed; Mountain West eyes fall

Notre Dame’s game at Wake Forest on Saturday has been postponed after positive COVID-19 tests landed 13 Fighting Irish players in isolation and another 10 in quarantine. The schools and the Atlantic Coast Conference are working to reschedule the game. Meanwhile, the Mountain West university presidents moved up a scheduled Friday meeting to Thursday, where they plan to consider a late October start to the football season. Pac-12 leaders are meeting the same day and are believed to be considering a football season could begin around Halloween.

9/22/2020 6:30:20 PM (GMT -4:00)