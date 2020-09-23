Advertisement

The timeline of the Breonna Taylor case

Breonna Taylor was shot dead when LMPD narcotics served a warrant at her apartment in March. (Source: Facebook)
Breonna Taylor was shot dead when LMPD narcotics served a warrant at her apartment in March. (Source: Facebook)(WAVE 3 News)
By Victor Puente
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s now been more than six months since Breonna Taylor was shot and killed by Louisville Police inside her home. Her death only added to the calls for change and protests across the country.

It was March 13 when Taylor would be shot and killed by Louisville police, while they were serving a no-knock warrant at her home.

Her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, said he thought they were being attacked, and that’s why he fired at officers. The charges against him would eventually be dropped.

The case got some attention around Louisville, but it would be more than a month, on May 26, when protests would start in the city. That was just a few days after George Floyd was killed while being arrested in Minneapolis and protests over racial injustice started nationwide.

Taylor’s family called for peaceful protests, but there was some violence and looting in Louisville.

Those protests turned deadly at the beginning of June when restaurant owner David McAtee was shot and killed by a member of the Kentucky National Guard. His family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit. And Louisville’s police chief was fired just a few hours later when it was revealed officers on the scene hadn’t activated their body cameras.

Later that month officer Brett Hankison, who was one of the three officers involved in Taylor’s death, was fired from the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Another person was killed near the end of June. Tyler Gerth was documenting the protest at Jefferson Square when he was shot, police say by a man who had been kicked out of the area where protesters were camping.

In August, Taylor’s family met with Attorney General Daniel Cameron. They continued their calls for criminal charges against the officers who shot Taylor.

On Sept. 15, an announcement was made of a $12 million settlement between Taylor’s family and the city of Louisville. The settlement also included a list of 12 reforms focused on warrants and accountability for problem officers.

Now that case is in the hands of a grand jury, and the city, and the country, is waiting for the next step.

WKYT contacted the attorney general’s office and asked about a timeline for that announcement. The staff shared a statement from earlier this month that the investigation was ongoing.

When a decision comes down, we will bring you full coverage here on WKYT.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gov. Beshear encouraging more COVID-19 testing for high school athletes

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
There are no requirements for the frequency of testing for student-athletes at the high school level.

News

Lexington pastor calls for peace ahead of Breonna Taylor announcement

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
Lexington pastor Rev. David Peoples and many others are ready to find out if Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron will charge the three officers who killed Breonna Taylor.

News

Downtown Louisville employees told to work from home indefinitely

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gray Media
As police barricade streets and businesses board up windows, employees are now being asked to work from home indefinitely.

News

Community activist Devine Carama creates mobile library in honor of late daughter

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
A Lexington man is giving back to his community after one of his children died earlier this year.

Latest News

Regional

Real bear skin draped over Foothills Parkway entrance sign, vandals still not found

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
Great Smoky Mountain Park Officials are asking the public for help to find the person responsible for vandalizing the Foothills Parkway West Entrance Sign near the Highway 321 intersection in Walland.

News

Barbara Bailey’s journey from Harlan to WKYT

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Sam Dick
Barbara Bailey is signing off from WKYT later this week after 41-years in broadcasting. Our story looks back at her journey from growing up in Harlan to her days at UK, and eventually getting a job in the newsroom at WKYT in 1979.

National Politics

Some Dems, not yet Biden, talk of expanding Supreme Court

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The prospect that President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans will fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat before the year is out has ignited a call for major changes on the court, including expanding the number of justices.

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Tracking Late Week Changes

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Chris Bailey
We still have a few more great days before the threat for rain arrives.

News

Gov. Beshear reports 824 new COVID-19 cases; positivity rate rises above four percent

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.

News

Fayette Co. clerk encourages voter registration

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
If you haven’t registered to vote by now, here’s another reminder, as today is National Voter Registration Day.