Advertisement

Trump tightens Cuba sanctions as he woos Cuban-American vote

Sanctions were also imposed on Nicaragua and Venezuela
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans won’t be allowed to bring home cigars and rum from Cuba under measures President Donald Trump announced Wednesday to financially starve the island’s government, a move taken as he tries to boost his appeal among Cuban-Americans, a crucial voting bloc in the battleground state of Florida.

The action comes as the Republican president reaffirmed his administration’s “ironclad solidarity” with the Cuban people, whose descendants in the U.S. often vote for the GOP. It also comes as Trump considers a Cuban American from Florida for a seat on the U.S. Supreme Court.

At a White House ceremony recognizing nearly two dozen veterans of the failed Bay of Pigs invasion of Cuba in 1961, Trump said U.S. travelers will also be prohibited from staying at hotels and other properties owned by the Cuban government.

Trump said the new steps announced by the Treasury Department will ensure that U.S. dollars do not fund the Cuban government, but go directly to the everyday Cubans.

“Today we reaffirm our ironclad solidarity with the Cuban people and our eternal conviction that freedom will prevail over the sinister forces of communism and evil in many different forms,” the president said. “Today we declare America’s unwavering commitment to a free Cuba.”

The new restrictions are the latest in the Trump administration’s effort to reinstate an economic blockade of Cuba and reverse the strategy of restoring diplomatic relations with the island, the policy that was pursued by former President Barack Obama’s administration.

Cuban-Americans are a crucial voting bloc in Florida, a state critical to Trump’s reelection prospects.

Republicans have long dominated with these voters, who are known for a collective dislike of President John F. Kennedy, a Democrat, over the Bay of Pigs invasion. The mission failed to meet its goal of toppling the communist government of Cuba’s Fidel Castro.

Trump recognized the Bay of Pigs veterans at the White House in November 2019, but Wednesday’s ceremony was held as Trump has publicly talked up Barbara Lagoa, a U.S. appeals court judge of Cuban descent, as a possible successor to the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

___

Associated Press writers Adriana Gomez Licon in Miami and Kevin Freking in Washington contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

LIVE: 1 officer indicted in Breonna Taylor case; not for her death

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Officials in Louisville, Kentucky’s largest city, were preparing for more protests and possible unrest as the public nervously awaited a decision on charges in the shooting.

News

FCPS superintendent sends message to update families on return to school

Updated: moments ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Fayette County Superintendent Manny Caulk has sent a message to families updating them on the planned return of school.

National

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao announces $320.6 million for rail safety, infrastructure

Updated: 7 minutes ago

National Politics

Trump Homeland Security pick denies intelligence meddling

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the Department of Homeland Security denied allegations Wednesday that he molded intelligence reports to suit the administration, telling a Senate committee that a recent whistleblower’s report is “patently false.”

Latest News

National Politics

Ginsburg remembered as prophet for justice, American icon

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By MARK SHERMAN and MATTHEW BARAKAT
With crowds of admirers swelling outside, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was remembered Wednesday at the court by grieving family, colleagues and friends as a prophet for justice who persevered against long odds to become an American icon.

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Tracking Late Week Changes

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Chris Bailey
Rain targets parts of the state through early Friday.

Regional

LIVE COVERAGE: Grand jury announces charges against Brett Hankison in Breonna Taylor case

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Gray Media
The grand jury in the Breonna Taylor case has decided to forward charges against one of the officers in the case.

National

Father shot, shielded three kids at dealership

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
A father is recovering after being shot while shielding his kids as gunfire erupted inside a New York car dealership

National Politics

GOP Senate report on Biden’s son alleges conflict of interest

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By ERIC TUCKER and MARY CLARE JALONICK
The report did not implicate Biden in any wrongdoing, focusing instead on his son, Hunter, who it said “cashed in” on his father’s position by joining the board of a Ukrainian gas company.

National

Sen. Josh Hawley discusses Ginsburg's passing, SCOTUS future

Updated: 34 minutes ago