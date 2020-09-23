Advertisement

UK using students to study length of COVID-19 quarantine

The University of Kentucky will use students to study quarantine strategies for COVID-19.
The University of Kentucky will use students to study quarantine strategies for COVID-19.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky will use students to study quarantine strategies for COVID-19.

Beginning this week, some University of Kentucky students living on campus, who are in quarantine due to exposure to COVID-19, will be invited to participate in a research study to determine if a testing strategy early during their quarantine is predictive of them remaining negative on day 14, which is the typical length for quarantine.

The study results could aid in providing more information to determine if this testing strategy could safely shorten the period of quarantine.

UK students wthat are interested in participating in the study will be asked to provide nasal swab samples on days three, five, seven, 10 and 14 of their quarantine, said Jill Kolesar, professor in the UK College of Pharmacy and co-principal investigator for the study.

“The goal is to determine if students testing negative early in quarantine will remain negative on day 14, possibly leading to data that can lessen current protocols for a 14-day quarantine period,” Kolesar said.

About 100 UK students will be enrolled in the first phase of the study which should be completed in about one month, she said.

UK says the results from the study will be shared with the CDC for consideration in future protocols and guidelines.

