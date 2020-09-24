AP Sources: Pac-12 football to kick off in fall

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - The Pac-12 has decided to play football in the fall, reversing an August decision to postpone until spring because of concerns about COVID-19.

Two people with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press that the conference’s presidents had voted to stage a fall season, though the start date was unclear.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the Pac-12 had not finalized an official announcement.

