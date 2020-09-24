Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Some Rain Before Big Changes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a very busy setup taking shape as we head into the next week and change. This setup is throwing rain into parts of the state today, but the main story is the major blast of cold and wind coming next week. Things are going to feel more like November than the end of September and early October.

As usual, we kick things off with the weather out there today. A few showers will make it into the northern half of the state, but not everyone will see drops from this. Farther south and southeast, rains will be more prominent and may put down of heavy totals in the far southeast. That’s something we will need to keep a close eye on.

Leftover clouds may be stubborn for Friday as morning showers slowly end across the east and southeast. Highs are likely to range from the upper 60s to low 70s for many.

The weekend will feature lots of dry weather with Saturday highs in the 70s with an 80 possible west. By Sunday, we track a cold front into the area from the northwest. That may fire off some late day showers and thunderstorms and this increases Sunday night and Monday as the first fall front blasts in here. The next system will then follow right behind it for Tuesday with another on Wednesday. Rain will be a good bet with each of these as winds crank to 40mph or higher.

That’s a pretty incredible look to the pattern and is one that would have me mentioned the potential of flakes if we see it just a month from now. As is, it shows up to end September and begin October and should give us highs in the 50s by later next week into the following weekend. Any night that’s clear can bring frost or even a very early light freeze.

