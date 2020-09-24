Advertisement

Families of inmates protest Barren Co. Detention Center’s response to COVID-19 outbreak

By Katey Cook
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 11:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In a news release Saturday, Barren County Detention Center officials said there were 73 positive cases among inmates and employees. The jailer said more testing was scheduled to take place on Wednesday to get an updated case count, but several inmates said they were not tested.

“I feel like I’ve hit a brick wall, I don’t know what else to do,” Sharon West said. Her daughter is currently in the detention center. West, along with several other family members protested outside of the detention center on Wednesday. They said their loved ones who have tested positive are not receiving proper treatment for the virus.

“I’m wondering what they are doing for treatment,” West said. “Sometimes I feel like it is hard enough to get aspirin, much less treatment for COVID.”

West’s daughter said she is afraid of catching the virus because they are not properly quarantining those who have tested positive.

“They are overpopulated. There is no such thing as social distancing inside of a jail," West explained.

She went on to say they are also not properly sanitizing communal areas, according to what her daughter says.

"I mean my daughter is 20, is she going to die from the pandemic before she makes it to rehab?” West asked.

We reached out to Jailer Aaron Bennett, but he did not wish to comment on the protest.

Another mother of an inmate, Marlena Lee, said her daughter Tiffany tested positive for COVID-19. Her daughter is experiencing symptoms, but Lee feels that she is not getting the treatment she needs, and as a mother who just wants to take care of her daughter, her hands are tied.

“Four weeks ago she was fine, and now she is sick. They’re not doing anything for them, they’re just letting them lay in there," Lee explained.

Jailer Bennett said they are not allowed to release much of what is going on inside of the jail because of HIPPA. He also said no inmate has been released for medical reasons, and that would be a judge’s decision to make,

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WATCH | Protestors march for Breonna Taylor in downtown Lexington

Updated: 1 hour ago
There was a lot of emotion as hundreds were gathered in memory of Breonna Taylor in downtown Lexington.

News

WATCH | Trump, Biden, Gov. Beshear release statements on events in Louisville

Updated: 1 hour ago
Trump, Biden, Gov. Beshear release statements on events in Louisville

News

WATCH | UK students, faculty feel connected to Breonna Taylor case

Updated: 1 hour ago
UK students, faculty feel connected to Breonna Taylor case

News

WATCH | 2 LMPD officers shot at Brook Street and Broadway, suspect in custody

Updated: 1 hour ago
Two LMPD officers were shot Wednesday night in downtown Louisville.

Latest News

Lexington

UK students, faculty feel connected to Breonna Taylor case

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Olivia Russell
Breonna Taylor was once a student at the University of Kentucky.

News

Trump, Biden, Gov. Beshear release statements on events in Louisville

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Both President Donald Trump and Governor Andy Beshear have released statements on social media about the officer-involved shooting in downtown Louisville Wednesday night.

News

Huntington man faces felony animal cruelty charges after pup shot and killed

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The criminal complaint states the suspect first shot the 8-week-old Lab pup with a BB gun and later went back and shot it with a pellet rifle because its barking was annoying him.

Regional

Protestors march for Breonna Taylor in downtown Lexington

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
There was a lot of emotion as hundreds were gathered in memory of Breonna Taylor in downtown Lexington.

News

WKU Students protest on campus following Breonna Taylor announcement

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
The students spoke about what they say is racial inequality within the system of America. The students said the best way to spark change is at the ballot box come November.

News

2 LMPD officers shot at Brook Street and Broadway, suspect in custody

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Gray Media
An officer was shot Wednesday night in downtown Louisville.