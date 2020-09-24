Fayette Co. clerk recommends absentee voting due to reduced number of in-person locations

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - COVID-19 has altered a lot in our lives, including how we vote.

September 24, means there are just 40 days until Election Day.

Fayette County Clerk Don Blevins Jr. wants you to know your voting options Before November 3.

You can vote in-person, that’s the traditional way, on November 3 or you can participate in in-person early voting.

There are six locations across the city where you can do that.

In-person early voting begins on October 13.

However, Blevins says he would rather people request an absentee ballot because of the reduced number of in-person locations.

“But everybody that is comfortable, or even on the fence about voting by mail, please go by mail and either return it in the ballot box or mail it back to us,” Blevins said. “That would help me keep the line management at the in-person locations under control.”

If you don’t feel comfortable sending your ballot back via the post office there will be six drop boxes located throughout the city.

The portal for requesting your ballot by mail is now open. The last day to request your ballot is October 9.

You can request an absentee ballot here.

