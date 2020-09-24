Advertisement

Fayette Co. clerk recommends absentee voting due to reduced number of in-person locations

Fayette County Clerk Don Blevins Jr. wants you to know your voting options Before November 3.
Fayette County Clerk Don Blevins Jr. wants you to know your voting options Before November 3.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - COVID-19 has altered a lot in our lives, including how we vote.

September 24, means there are just 40 days until Election Day.

Fayette County Clerk Don Blevins Jr. wants you to know your voting options Before November 3.

You can vote in-person, that’s the traditional way, on November 3 or you can participate in in-person early voting.

There are six locations across the city where you can do that.

In-person early voting begins on October 13.

However, Blevins says he would rather people request an absentee ballot because of the reduced number of in-person locations.

“But everybody that is comfortable, or even on the fence about voting by mail, please go by mail and either return it in the ballot box or mail it back to us,” Blevins said. “That would help me keep the line management at the in-person locations under control.”

If you don’t feel comfortable sending your ballot back via the post office there will be six drop boxes located throughout the city.

The portal for requesting your ballot by mail is now open. The last day to request your ballot is October 9.

You can request an absentee ballot here.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Lexington

COVID cases among college students push Fayette County to ‘red level’ for in-person classes

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Olivia Russell
UK’s COVID-19 cases are impacting Fayette County’s incidence rate.

State

Ky. lawmakers will from healthcare leaders about impact of COVID on hospitals

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
Kentucky lawmakers will hear more information about the impact of COVID-19 Thursday afternoon.

Lexington

Mobile COVID-19 testing resumes at Cardinal Valley in Lexington

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Jim Stratman
COVID-19 continues to spread through Lexington.

Regional

Suspect charged in shooting of LMPD officers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gray Media
The man accused in the shootings of two Louisville Metro police officers last night has been identified.

Latest News

Lexington

Health dept. reports 79 new COVID cases in Lexington; 40 are college students

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 79 new COVID-19 cases for its update for Wednesday.

Regional

LMPD: 127 arrests made during protests following announcement in Breonna Taylor case

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gray Media
A total of 127 people were taken into custody related to protests that took place following a grand jury announcement in the Breonna Taylor case.

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 4 hours ago

Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Wetter pattern is here

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
Rounds of showers are back in town.

Lexington

One hospitalized after Lexington house fire

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Crews haven’t said what started the fire.

News

WATCH | Protestors march for Breonna Taylor in downtown Lexington

Updated: 11 hours ago
There was a lot of emotion as hundreds were gathered in memory of Breonna Taylor in downtown Lexington.