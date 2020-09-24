Fayette County’s ‘red level’ changes high school football schedule

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It has been a tumultuous week for local high school football teams in terms of games being cancelled and rescheduled.

Many school districts have rules set in place which states a team cannot play another opponent from a “red level” area. As we know now, Fayette County is is that red level.

That takes out one of the most highly-anticipated games of the young season featuring Scott County and Frederick Douglass. Another game featured Great Crossing and Dunbar and both have been scratched.

Because Fayette Co is a “red county,” Great Crossing and Scott Co have cancelled Friday football games against Dunbar and Douglass.. Dunbar declined to play Douglass to make up for the cancellations. — Steve Moss (@smosswkyt) September 24, 2020

Douglass and Scott Co. have begun an intense rivalry in three short years in all sports, but especially football. The Cardinals and Broncos have split six meetings.

As of now, Lexington Catholic is still playing Tates Creek and Lafayette is heading across town to play Bryan Station. Henry Clay is also hosting Pikeville.

Scott Co. will now play George Rogers Clark in Georgetown. The Cardinals from Clark County were supposed to travel to Louisville to play Ballard, but that game was cancelled because of protests in the Derby City.

Go Cards! Thanks to GRC! pic.twitter.com/0W1X61j7Sm — Coach McKee (@cards_football) September 24, 2020

Great Crossing will now host Shelby County Saturday night at 7:30.

