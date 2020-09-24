Advertisement

Fayette County’s ‘red level’ changes high school football schedule

Many school districts have rules set in place which states a team cannot play another opponent from a ‘red level’ area.
Great Crossing head coach Ricky Bowling.
Great Crossing head coach Ricky Bowling.
By Alex Walker
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It has been a tumultuous week for local high school football teams in terms of games being cancelled and rescheduled.

Many school districts have rules set in place which states a team cannot play another opponent from a “red level” area. As we know now, Fayette County is is that red level.

That takes out one of the most highly-anticipated games of the young season featuring Scott County and Frederick Douglass. Another game featured Great Crossing and Dunbar and both have been scratched.

Douglass and Scott Co. have begun an intense rivalry in three short years in all sports, but especially football. The Cardinals and Broncos have split six meetings.

As of now, Lexington Catholic is still playing Tates Creek and Lafayette is heading across town to play Bryan Station. Henry Clay is also hosting Pikeville.

Scott Co. will now play George Rogers Clark in Georgetown. The Cardinals from Clark County were supposed to travel to Louisville to play Ballard, but that game was cancelled because of protests in the Derby City.

Great Crossing will now host Shelby County Saturday night at 7:30.

