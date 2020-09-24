Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Wetter pattern is here

By Jim Caldwell
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 7:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Rounds of showers are back in town.

The pattern looks a lot wetter over the next few days. It doesn’t take much to be wetter than what we have had recently. We have been on a streak of dry days since the 14th day of this month. The last measurable precip here in Lexington was 2.23″ on the 13th. We are about to get back in the swing of things with the wet weather.

Moisture from what’s left of Beta will surge through Kentucky today. Areas in southern and eastern Kentucky could be right in the middle of some heavier totals. I have seen some data spit out 3-4 inches during a 24 to 36-hour period. Even with all of the dry weather we have had, that could still cause some issues.

Two big fall fronts will march across Kentucky in the coming days. The first will get here on Sunday. It brings temperatures back down to the low 70s. The next one gets here right behind it on Monday night/Tuesday. It brings a more profound shot of cold air. This one might even bring our highs down to the 50s with 30-degree lows.

It is another Thursday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

