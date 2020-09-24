Advertisement

Ky. lawmakers hear from healthcare leaders about impact of COVID on hospitals

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky hospitals have lost a lot of money because of COVID-19.

Hospitals canceled procedure and some people afraid of the virus have avoided getting treatment. That’s what Kentucky lawmakers in an interim legislative panel were told Thursday afternoon.

Fears of health care facilities being overrun with COVID-19 patients and initial lack of PPE had government leaders and public health officials telling hospitals to cancel elective procedures in the spring, and the result of that has been financial hardships on many rural hospitals.

The Kentucky Hospital Association president told lawmakers that hospitals have lost more than two and a half billion dollars, and the federal government has assisted in recovering about half of that.

Hospitals lost their cash flow but the association president Nancy Galvagni said there’s really only been one hospital, King’s Daughters in Ashland, that has had issues with their ICU nearing capacity.

“There are surges going on, one pretty serious up in Ashland. Not aware of where they can run out of beds," Galvagni said. "They are seeing a surge. That’s what we thought would happen, there would be regional outbreaks.”

The CEO of King’s Daughters said it is no longer just impacting those with underlying health conditions or nursing home residents. She said it is attacking babies, children, and healthy active men and women.

Harrison Memorial had Kentucky’s first COVID patient and, as a result, had to cease elective and other procedures more than two weeks before other hospitals.

The CEO told lawmakers that they simply did a lot of work and they were not making a lot of revenue. This for a hospital that operates 100% from what it takes in from the community it serves.

Harrison memorial’s CEO says had it not been for paycheck protection, CARES Act money and Medicare advances, they would be facing a financial disaster.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Police say fire at Lexington business was intentionally set

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Police the fire happened early in the morning on September 5 at Off Tha Hookah in the 500 block of Euclid Avenue.

State

Ky. Supreme Court rules some historical racing machines aren’t legal

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Kentucky Supreme Court has ruled some historical racing machines being used in the state are not legal.

Regional

Officers shot in downtown Louisville identified

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gray Media
Two officers who were shot in downtown Louisville Wednesday night have been identified.

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Some Rain Before Big Changes

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Chris Bailey
Heavy rain targets southeastern parts of the state.

Lexington

COVID cases among college students push Fayette County to ‘red level’ for in-person classes

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Olivia Russell
UK’s COVID-19 cases are impacting Fayette County’s incidence rate.

Latest News

Lexington

Mobile COVID-19 testing resumes at Cardinal Valley in Lexington

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jim Stratman
COVID-19 continues to spread through Lexington.

Lexington

Fayette Co. clerk recommends absentee voting due to reduced number of in-person locations

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Fayette County Clerk Don Blevins Jr. wants you to know your voting options Before November 3.

Regional

Suspect charged in shooting of LMPD officers

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Gray Media
The man accused in the shootings of two Louisville Metro police officers last night has been identified.

Lexington

Health dept. reports 79 new COVID cases in Lexington; 40 are college students

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 79 new COVID-19 cases for its update for Wednesday.

Regional

LMPD: 127 arrests made during protests following announcement in Breonna Taylor case

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Gray Media
A total of 127 people were taken into custody related to protests that took place following a grand jury announcement in the Breonna Taylor case.