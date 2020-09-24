Ky. lawmakers hear from healthcare leaders about impact of COVID on hospitals

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky hospitals have lost a lot of money because of COVID-19.

Hospitals canceled procedure and some people afraid of the virus have avoided getting treatment. That’s what Kentucky lawmakers in an interim legislative panel were told Thursday afternoon.

Fears of health care facilities being overrun with COVID-19 patients and initial lack of PPE had government leaders and public health officials telling hospitals to cancel elective procedures in the spring, and the result of that has been financial hardships on many rural hospitals.

The Kentucky Hospital Association president told lawmakers that hospitals have lost more than two and a half billion dollars, and the federal government has assisted in recovering about half of that.

Hospitals lost their cash flow but the association president Nancy Galvagni said there’s really only been one hospital, King’s Daughters in Ashland, that has had issues with their ICU nearing capacity.

“There are surges going on, one pretty serious up in Ashland. Not aware of where they can run out of beds," Galvagni said. "They are seeing a surge. That’s what we thought would happen, there would be regional outbreaks.”

The CEO of King’s Daughters said it is no longer just impacting those with underlying health conditions or nursing home residents. She said it is attacking babies, children, and healthy active men and women.

Harrison Memorial had Kentucky’s first COVID patient and, as a result, had to cease elective and other procedures more than two weeks before other hospitals.

The CEO told lawmakers that they simply did a lot of work and they were not making a lot of revenue. This for a hospital that operates 100% from what it takes in from the community it serves.

Harrison memorial’s CEO says had it not been for paycheck protection, CARES Act money and Medicare advances, they would be facing a financial disaster.

