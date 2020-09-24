Ky. Supreme Court rules some historical racing machines aren’t legal

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Supreme Court has ruled some historical racing machines being used in the state are not legal.

The machines are used at Red Mile in Lexington, as well as Kentucky Downs and Ellis Park.

The Herald-Leader says Thursday’s opinion found the machines aren’t considered pari-mutuel because bettors are not betting on the same race and are not betting into the same system.

The impact of this opinion is still unclear.

Keeneland officials tell us they are still evaluating the court’s ruling.

