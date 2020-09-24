Advertisement

LMPD: 127 arrests made during protests following announcement in Breonna Taylor case

Protests erupt after jury decision in Taylor case.
Protests erupt after jury decision in Taylor case.(WAVE 3 News)
By Gray Media
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/WKYT) – A total of 127 people were taken into custody related to protests that took place following a grand jury announcement in the Breonna Taylor case.

Grand jury announces charges against Brett Hankison in Breonna Taylor case

The arrests were made Wednesday evening into Thursday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell.

Wednesday afternoon, a grand jury cleared Sgt. Jon Mattingly and Det. Myles Cosgrove, but charged Brett Hankison with wanton endangerment. Hankison, who was fired in June, was booked into the Shelby County Detention Center around 5 p.m. that afternoon and was later released.

PREVIOUS STORIES

The names and charges of the people arrested in connection to the protests have not been released.

Copyright 2020 WKYT/WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Regional

Suspect charged in shooting of LMPD officers

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Gray Media
The man accused in the shootings of two Louisville Metro police officers last night has been identified.

Lexington

Health dept. reports 79 new COVID cases in Lexington; 40 are college students

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 79 new COVID-19 cases for its update for Wednesday.

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 2 hours ago

Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Wetter pattern is here

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
Rounds of showers are back in town.

Latest News

Lexington

One hospitalized after Lexington house fire

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Crews haven’t said what started the fire.

News

WATCH | Protestors march for Breonna Taylor in downtown Lexington

Updated: 10 hours ago
There was a lot of emotion as hundreds were gathered in memory of Breonna Taylor in downtown Lexington.

News

WATCH | Trump, Biden, Gov. Beshear release statements on events in Louisville

Updated: 10 hours ago
Trump, Biden, Gov. Beshear release statements on events in Louisville

News

WATCH | UK students, faculty feel connected to Breonna Taylor case

Updated: 10 hours ago
UK students, faculty feel connected to Breonna Taylor case

News

WATCH | 2 LMPD officers shot at Brook Street and Broadway, suspect in custody

Updated: 10 hours ago
Two LMPD officers were shot Wednesday night in downtown Louisville.

News

Families of inmates protest Barren Co. Detention Center’s response to COVID-19 outbreak

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Katey Cook
In a news release Saturday, Barren County Detention Center officials said there were 73 positive cases among inmates and employees.