LMPD: 127 arrests made during protests following announcement in Breonna Taylor case
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/WKYT) – A total of 127 people were taken into custody related to protests that took place following a grand jury announcement in the Breonna Taylor case.
The arrests were made Wednesday evening into Thursday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
Wednesday afternoon, a grand jury cleared Sgt. Jon Mattingly and Det. Myles Cosgrove, but charged Brett Hankison with wanton endangerment. Hankison, who was fired in June, was booked into the Shelby County Detention Center around 5 p.m. that afternoon and was later released.
PREVIOUS STORIES
- 2 LMPD officers shot at Brook Street and Broadway, suspect in custody
- Protestors march for Breonna Taylor in downtown Lexington
- Brett Hankison booked into jail, released
- UK students feel connected to Breonna Taylor case
- Mayor Gorton urges calm about Breonna Taylor decision; downtown city offices, businesses close early
- The timeline of the Breonna Taylor case
- Downtown Louisville employees told to work from home indefinitely
- Lexington pastor calls for peace ahead of Breonna Taylor announcement
- Louisville mayor declares state of emergency, bans on-street parking ahead of Breonna Taylor announcement
- Jon Mattingly: Officer involved in Breonna Taylor shooting sends candid email to LMPD colleagues
- Restrictions in place in downtown Louisville in anticipation of announcement in Breonna Taylor case
- Breonna Taylor’s family settles with City of Louisville for $12 million, significant police reform
The names and charges of the people arrested in connection to the protests have not been released.
Copyright 2020 WKYT/WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.