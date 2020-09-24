Mobile COVID-19 testing resumes at Cardinal Valley in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - COVID-19 continues to spread through Lexington.

The latest information from the state lists Fayette County as the second-highest for total cases behind Jefferson County.

Another weekend of mobile testing begins Thursday out at Valley Park. Lexington officials say making tests available is one of the best ways to make sure the number of infections is accurate.

“If you find out you’re asymptomatic, you feel fine but you have it, if you’re around others we want to restrict that so we can keep the spread as minimal as possible,” said Mayoral Community Outreach Liason Craig Cammack.

According to the Kentucky Department of Health, Fayette County is one of eight counties listed as “critical” when it comes to the number of COVID-19 cases we’re seeing.

“It has a definite impact on our community whether the schools go back to in-person or hybrid, you know, [if] businesses are able to open up, you know, [if] guidelines get lifted or decreased as far as what the rate is of infection,” Cammack said.

Lexington city officials are encouraging everyone to follow four guidelines to make sure that they stay healthy: wash your hands, social distance, wear a mask, and make sure to take advantage of the free testing throughout the city.

“Those four components really make an impact on how we’re able to live our lives,” Cammack said.

Testing at Cardinal Valley is available from 11 to 7 Thursday and Friday and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Lexington city officials did confirm that next week the mobile neighborhood testing will move back to Shiloh Baptist Church.

