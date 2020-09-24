Advertisement

Officers shot in downtown Louisville identified

By Gray Media
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Two officers who were shot in downtown Louisville Wednesday night have been identified.

Grand jury announces charges against Brett Hankison in Breonna Taylor case

During a press briefing Thursday morning, Louisville Metro Police Department interim chief Robert Schroeder said Major Aubrey Gregory and Officer Robinson Desrouches were shot.

Major Aubrey Gregory (left) and officer Robinson Desrouches (right).
Major Aubrey Gregory (left) and officer Robinson Desrouches (right).(LMPD)

The shots were fired around 8:40 p.m. while officers were conducting crowd control at Brook Street and Broadway after a large crowd had set fires, damaged property and failed to disperse after being warned following an announcement by a grand jury in the Breonna Taylor case, according to police.

PREVIOUS STORIES

Gregory was treated at University of Louisville Hospital and released. Schroeder said Gregory joined LMPD in February of 1999 and has been one of the leaders of protest efforts.

Desrouches was shot in the abdomen. He was also taken to UofL Hospital where Schroeder said he remains and is stable.

Desrouches joined LMPD in March of 2019 and works in 2nd division.

Schroeder said both officers will survive their injuries

Larynzo D. Johnson, 26, of Louisville, was charged with two counts of assault on a police officer and 14 counts of wanton endangerment of a police officer in connection to the shooting.

According to Schroeder, 127 arrests were made in connection to the protests Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Schroeder also said there were 16 instances of looting including locations on Broadway, Preston Highway, Outer Loop and Poplar Level Road.

Mayor Greg Fischer also spoke at the event and urged protesters to remain peaceful.

“Violence is not the answer,” he said.

He continued, “We never had control over what attorney general or the grand jury would do, we don’t have control over what the FBI will do with its investigation. We do have control over what happens next in our city.”

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Police say fire at Lexington business was intentionally set

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Police the fire happened early in the morning on September 5 at Off Tha Hookah in the 500 block of Euclid Avenue.

State

Ky. Supreme Court rules some historical racing machines aren’t legal

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Kentucky Supreme Court has ruled some historical racing machines being used in the state are not legal.

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Some Rain Before Big Changes

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Chris Bailey
Heavy rain targets southeastern parts of the state.

Lexington

COVID cases among college students push Fayette County to ‘red level’ for in-person classes

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Olivia Russell
UK’s COVID-19 cases are impacting Fayette County’s incidence rate.

Latest News

State

Ky. lawmakers hear from healthcare leaders about impact of COVID on hospitals

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
Kentucky lawmakers will hear more information about the impact of COVID-19 Thursday afternoon.

Lexington

Mobile COVID-19 testing resumes at Cardinal Valley in Lexington

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jim Stratman
COVID-19 continues to spread through Lexington.

Lexington

Fayette Co. clerk recommends absentee voting due to reduced number of in-person locations

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Fayette County Clerk Don Blevins Jr. wants you to know your voting options Before November 3.

Regional

Suspect charged in shooting of LMPD officers

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Gray Media
The man accused in the shootings of two Louisville Metro police officers last night has been identified.

Lexington

Health dept. reports 79 new COVID cases in Lexington; 40 are college students

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 79 new COVID-19 cases for its update for Wednesday.

Regional

LMPD: 127 arrests made during protests following announcement in Breonna Taylor case

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Gray Media
A total of 127 people were taken into custody related to protests that took place following a grand jury announcement in the Breonna Taylor case.