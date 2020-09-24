One hospitalized after Lexington house fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is hospitalized after a Lexington fire.

It happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday night on Rhodora Ridge in the Tates Creek area.

One person was taken to the hospital and two animals were rescued from the home.

Crews said there was heavy smoke in the home, but the fire was put out quickly. They haven’t said what started the fire.

