Police say fire at Lexington business was intentionally set

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating a fire at a Lexington business.

Police the fire happened early in the morning on September 5 at Off Tha Hookah in the 500 block of Euclid Avenue.

The business sustained heavy damage.

Investigators determined the fire was intentionally set.

Police are asking anyone with information related to the fire to call Lexington Fire/Arson Investigation Bureau at 859-231-5672, Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600, or email arsontips@lexingtonky.gov.

Photos or videos can be texted to (859) 421-0112.

