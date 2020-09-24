Trump, Biden, Gov. Beshear release statements on events in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Both President Donald Trump and Governor Andy Beshear have released statements on social media about the officer-involved shooting in downtown Louisville Wednesday night.
“Praying for the two police officers that were shot tonight in Louisville, Kentucky,” President Trump said on Twitter. “The Federal Government stands behind you and is ready to help. Spoke to @GovAndyBeshear and we are prepared to work together, immediately upon request!”
Gov. Beshear released a video message to social media.
“We know that the answer to violence is never violence,” Gov. Beshear said. “And we are thinking about those two officers and their families tonight.”
Joe Biden also took to Twitter on the situation:
