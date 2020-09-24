Protestors march for Breonna Taylor in downtown Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There was a lot of emotion as hundreds were gathered in memory of Breonna Taylor in downtown Lexington.
So far, protests in Lexington have been peaceful.
People that WKYT spoke with Wednesday night say they are frustrated and want more police accountability. They they’re frustrated by the charges against former Louisville police officer Brett Hankison in the death of Breonna Taylor.
“That’s a huge issue in Lexington. Brett Hankison worked for the Lexington police department before he went on to work for LMPD,” April Taylor said.
This evening the solidarity was strong, a diverse group called for change and organizers reminded the crowed to be peaceful. Yet, some nearby businesses felt the need to board up windows.
Protestors gathered at courthouse square then headed through downtown chanting in memory of Breonna Taylor.
“The verdict brings me out. The wanton endangerment charge with the neighbors and nothing about Breonna Taylor,” protestor Valerie Scott said.
Protestors say they won’t give up until they see more police accountability.
“This is enough. This is enough, but it starts right here... if it doesn’t start here it’s not going to happen,” Scott said. “You got to have a change in heart.”
Just a few protestors remain in the front of the courthouse. We hear they will be downtown Thursday night and through the weekend.
Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.