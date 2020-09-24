Rev. Jesse Jackson calls on athletes to boycott UK, UofL
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Reverend Jesse Jackson Sr. is calling on athletes to boycott attending the University of Kentucky and the University of Louisville.
Jackson issued a tweet calling on players in the NBA, WNBA and NFL to discourage high-profile athletes from going to either school.
Jackson says he wants to “make economic life in Kentucky inconvenient.”
Governor Andy Beshear was asked about Jackson’s comment and said he respects the revered but does not agree with his call for a boycott. He said the two schools have nothing to do with the Breonna Taylor decision.
Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.