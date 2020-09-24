Suspect charged in shooting of LMPD officers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man accused in the shootings of two Louisville Metro police officers last night has been identified.
Larynzo D. Johnson, 26, of Louisville, is charged with two counts of assault on a police officer and 14 counts of wanton endangerment of a police officer.
The officers were shot around 8:40 p.m. Wednesday while conducting crowd control at Brook St. and Broadway after a large crowd had set fires, damaged property and failed to disperse after being warned. The crowd was protesting the grand jury decision of the officers in the March shooting death of Breonna Taylor.
His arrest report says Johnson used a handgun to fire at police multiple times before fleeing. A witness pointed Johnson out to police who took him into custody at the Thornton’s at 100 W. Broadway. Metro police say they have obtained video showing Johnson firing at police.
Johnson is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections and is scheduled to be arraigned Friday morning.
