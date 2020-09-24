Advertisement

United to offer COVID testing for some travelers

This starts Oct. 15
United Airlines will offer coronavirus testing on flights from San Francisco International Airport to Hawaiian airports. Passengers with negative results won't have to quarantine for two weeks.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(CNN) – United Airlines is about to become the first U.S. airline to offer coronavirus testing for passengers.

Starting Oct. 15, it will make available testing for customers flying from San Francisco International Airport to airports in Hawaii.

The airline will use a rapid, 15-minute test at the airport, prior to security screening.

It will also offer a mail-in option to be completed in the days before departure.

Hawaii currently requires travelers to quarantine for 14 days after arriving there.

United’s offer coincides with Hawaii’s pre-travel testing program, which also starts Oct. 15.

The new rules would allow visitors to avoid the previously mandatory 14-day quarantine “if they are tested no earlier than 72 hours before their flight arrives with an FDA-approved nucleic acid amplification test (NAAT),” the state’s website says.

