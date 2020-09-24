Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear reports 745 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear is providing an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.

Gov. Beshear reported 745 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the state total to 64,158 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 4.57 positivity rate.

There were 13 reported COVID-19 related deaths on Thursday. The state death total is now 1137.

As of Thursday, 543 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons and 122 are in the ICU.

Governor Beshear also made comments about the recent events in Louisville.

The governor says he and President Trump spoke about the events. They both agree they have “appropriate levels of law enforcement” but they have ability to increase support on the state level if needed.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

How will Kentucky’s weather affect our fall foliage this year?

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Adam Burniston
It’s fall in Kentucky and soon trees all over the region will be changing colors. While some trees change earlier than others, weather plays a big role in just how vibrant this colors can be.

Crime

Police say fire at Lexington business was intentionally set

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Police the fire happened early in the morning on September 5 at Off Tha Hookah in the 500 block of Euclid Avenue.

State

Ky. Supreme Court rules some historical racing machines aren’t legal

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Kentucky Supreme Court has ruled some historical racing machines being used in the state are not legal.

Regional

Officers shot in downtown Louisville identified

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gray Media
Two officers who were shot in downtown Louisville Wednesday night have been identified.

Latest News

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Some Rain Before Big Changes

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chris Bailey
Heavy rain targets southeastern parts of the state.

Lexington

COVID cases among college students push Fayette County to ‘red level’ for in-person classes

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Olivia Russell
UK’s COVID-19 cases are impacting Fayette County’s incidence rate.

State

Ky. lawmakers hear from healthcare leaders about impact of COVID on hospitals

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
Kentucky lawmakers will hear more information about the impact of COVID-19 Thursday afternoon.

Lexington

Mobile COVID-19 testing resumes at Cardinal Valley in Lexington

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jim Stratman
COVID-19 continues to spread through Lexington.

Lexington

Fayette Co. clerk recommends absentee voting due to reduced number of in-person locations

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Fayette County Clerk Don Blevins Jr. wants you to know your voting options Before November 3.

Regional

Suspect charged in shooting of LMPD officers

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Gray Media
The man accused in the shootings of two Louisville Metro police officers last night has been identified.