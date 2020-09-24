WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear reports 745 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear is providing an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.

Gov. Beshear reported 745 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the state total to 64,158 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 4.57 positivity rate.

There were 13 reported COVID-19 related deaths on Thursday. The state death total is now 1137.

As of Thursday, 543 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons and 122 are in the ICU.

Governor Beshear also made comments about the recent events in Louisville.

Beshear speaking on 2 @LMPD officers shot. 1 expected to make a full recovery. Other is stable and recovering. Gov says he condemns this act of violence saying it’s absolutely wrong pic.twitter.com/zbNJGW04h6 — Shelby Lofton (@ShelbyWKYT) September 24, 2020

The governor says he and President Trump spoke about the events. They both agree they have “appropriate levels of law enforcement” but they have ability to increase support on the state level if needed.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.