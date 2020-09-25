Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Great weather remains around this weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - While slightly warmer temperatures arrive for the weekend, we’ll be keeping it on the dry side until late Sunday and into the next workweek when another active pattern takes over.

For your evening and night ahead, we’ll have cool and pleasant conditions. Temperatures will fall into the 60s by sunset and continue cooling into the upper 50s overnight. Friday night football weather also looks good with partly cloudy skies remaining around and light to moderate winds. Dry conditions will continue for most through the overnight with fog forming for many.

By Saturday morning, temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s with dense fog likely in some areas. This fog will lift through the morning hours with partly sunny skies remaining throughout the afternoon and evening hours. Highs on Saturday will vary depending on locations because areas that see more cloud cover will be stuck in the mid to upper 70s, regions that are sunnier will warm into the lower 80s.

We’ll keep dry weather around through Sunday, but then chances will start to rise late Sunday and into the beginning of the workweek. These storms chances will increase throughout Monday and Tuesday before a cold front finally pushes through. Some isolated to scattered chances will remain behind through the middle of next week but should be drying. After highs on Sunday in the upper 70s and lower 80s, temperatures will drop quickly with the cold front moving through. By the middle and end of this next week, highs may only reach the lower 60s and upper 50s.

