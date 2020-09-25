Advertisement

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Great weather remains around this weekend

Sun and Cirrus Clouds --- Image by � Royalty-Free/Corbis
Sun and Cirrus Clouds --- Image by � Royalty-Free/Corbis(KWQC)
By Adam Burniston
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - While slightly warmer temperatures arrive for the weekend, we’ll be keeping it on the dry side until late Sunday and into the next workweek when another active pattern takes over.

For your evening and night ahead, we’ll have cool and pleasant conditions. Temperatures will fall into the 60s by sunset and continue cooling into the upper 50s overnight. Friday night football weather also looks good with partly cloudy skies remaining around and light to moderate winds. Dry conditions will continue for most through the overnight with fog forming for many.

By Saturday morning, temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s with dense fog likely in some areas. This fog will lift through the morning hours with partly sunny skies remaining throughout the afternoon and evening hours. Highs on Saturday will vary depending on locations because areas that see more cloud cover will be stuck in the mid to upper 70s, regions that are sunnier will warm into the lower 80s.

We’ll keep dry weather around through Sunday, but then chances will start to rise late Sunday and into the beginning of the workweek. These storms chances will increase throughout Monday and Tuesday before a cold front finally pushes through. Some isolated to scattered chances will remain behind through the middle of next week but should be drying. After highs on Sunday in the upper 70s and lower 80s, temperatures will drop quickly with the cold front moving through. By the middle and end of this next week, highs may only reach the lower 60s and upper 50s.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Showers around for some

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
Our rain chances do not look like they will be a washout, but we will have some chances around.

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 7 hours ago

Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Showers around for some

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
Our rain chances do not look like they will be a washout, but we will have some chances around.

Forecast

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Some Rain Before Big Changes

Updated: 21 hours ago
5PM FastCast

Latest News

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Some Rain Before Big Changes

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 1:50 PM EDT
|
By Chris Bailey
Heavy rain targets southeastern parts of the state.

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 7:44 AM EDT

Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Wetter pattern is here

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 7:37 AM EDT
|
By Jim Caldwell
Rounds of showers are back in town.

Forecast

Chris Bailey’s Fastcast | Tracking Late Week Changes

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 9:22 PM EDT
5PM FastCast

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Tracking Late Week Changes

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 2:20 PM EDT
|
By Chris Bailey
Rain targets parts of the state through early Friday.

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 6:21 AM EDT