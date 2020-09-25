LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are wrapping up a week of honoring one of the best in the business, Barbara Bailey.

WATCH NOW: After 41 years, Barbara Bailey signs off her final newscast on WKYT WATCH NOW: After 41 years, Barbara Bailey WKYT signs off her final newscast on WKYT>>https://bit.ly/3j4mJIF Posted by WKYT on Friday, September 25, 2020

41 years of hard work and incredible service ends Friday for Barbara.

All week, we have taken a walk down memory lane, looking at her work and her accomplishments.

After 41 years, @BBaileyWKYT signs off for the final time on @WKYT News at Noon. 📺 🎙 pic.twitter.com/JLuqeL2kmb — WKYT (@WKYT) September 25, 2020

We’re here to add a few more honors to a lengthy list.

Mayor Linda Gorton called her career trail-blazing and presented her with a key to the city.

“She’s a real role model for many of us who look at women who kind of broke the glass ceiling in their position and particularly for her that fits, because she has been there and shown us how to move forward,” Mayor Gorton said.

Barb’s work goes beyond the city of Lexington.

Kentucky State Police presented her with an honor they bestow upon very few.

She is now an honorary trooper.

“Being from Kentucky, being from the Morehead area, Lexington news WKYT has been a staple, and Barbara Bailey has been a staple of the news," said Lt. Josh Lawson. "So, her doing this longer than I’ve been alive, when you think of news you think of Barbara Bailey.”

Even though she is leaving our home at WKYT, her name isn’t. Cruise down the long, tree-lined WYKT driveway:

That final honor will greet all of us and our guests at WKYT.

Congratulations to Barbara Bailey on her 41-year career at ⁦@WKYT⁩ ... We are sure going to miss you! pic.twitter.com/Jr0jBlojky — Bill Bryant (@kynewsmakers) September 25, 2020

It will be our daily reminder of how lucky we were to have worked alongside her.

Kristen Kennedy will be taking Barb’s seat on WKYT News at Noon. Andrea Walker will take over as anchor of WKYT Mid-Morning.

We're beyond honored to be following in the footsteps of a trailblazer... Thank you Barbara Bailey for showing us the "WAY" ❤️



Starting Monday I'll be joining Bill Bryant on WKYT Mid-Morning and Kristen Kennedy will be co-anchoring with him on WKYT News at Noon!!! pic.twitter.com/Op6EQ9NFkz — Andrea Walker (@AndreaWKYT) September 25, 2020

