“Artivists” using paint and markers to make their voices heard in downtown Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There was a different kind of protest in downtown Lexington Thursday night.

The group known as LPD Accountability calls it Artivism, using paint and markers to make their voices heard.

“The role of an artist is to make the revolution irresistible,” Larah Ballard said. “That’s a quote that I grew up reading my whole life.”

With posters in hand, protesters were hoping the written word would carry more weight.

“I think that art is a really good way to get a message across that people might not be willing to listen to otherwise,” Ballard said.

Something equally as powerful as their words was what it was written on.

Zachary Milford brought drywall to paint his Black Lives Matter fist. He said it to symbolized that Breonna Taylor’s neighbors' apartment walls got more justice than she did.

“I couldn’t believe the charges weren’t pressed against officers for murdering her but rather for possibly murdering someone else,” Milford said.

The group has been holding Artivism for weeks, but this Thursday carried the extra weight of the indictment in Taylor’s case.

“That felt unjust and I was angry,” Milford said.

“It’s disappointing, it’s hurtful but we’re not shocked,” Ballard said. “So, personally it’s made me want to fight harder and made me realize just how unjust our system is.”

So, while the paint and their voices may fade, the message remains clear.

The group did march around downtown again after painting the signs and banners, mostly sticking to the sidewalks.

