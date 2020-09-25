Advertisement

FCPS board holds special meeting to discuss county’s 'red level’ COVID-19 designation

Friday, morning the Fayette County School Board held an emergency meeting to discuss the county’s “red level” COVID-19 designation and what that means for in-person classes and fall sports.
Friday, morning the Fayette County School Board held an emergency meeting to discuss the county's "red level" COVID-19 designation and what that means for in-person classes and fall sports.
By Jim Stratman
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Friday, morning the Fayette County School Board held an emergency meeting to discuss the county's "red level" COVID-19 designation and what that means for in-person classes and fall sports.

Superintendent Manny Caulk laid out the guidance during the meeting. That guidance recommends that in-person classes be suspended until the county comes down to a “yellow” designation and recommends that sports be canceled for a week starting next Monday, but no decision on either front was officially made Friday.

Interactive | Updated guidance for in-person classes in Kentucky

Caulk and the school board spoke with members from the Fayette County Health Department and UK officials about what the data shows for Lexington.

Health department officials said that a quarter of all cases in Fayette County are coming from university students, UK officials added that their contact tracing data shows that the majority of spread on campus is coming from student to student instead of out in the community.

Both agreed that the data shows if everything stays the same, Fayette County will more than likely keep it’s red designation until there is a vaccine.

All of this is now weighing on the minds of school board members as they prepare to vote on Monday with how to proceed with this school year.

In the past, the board has said it will look at this school year in 4 to 6-week intervals, meaning Monday’s decision could affect classes for the next month and a half before the board reassesses the state of the county.

