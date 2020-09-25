Gov. Beshear reports 930 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.

Gov. Beshear reported 930 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the state total to 65,066 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 4.48 positivity rate. Of Friday’s new cases, 131 are in kids 18 or younger.

“We cannot continue to have days where we have 900-plus cases,” said Gov. Beshear. “Please put on your mask. Please engage in social distancing. The lives and the health of the Kentuckians around us depend on it.”

There were 12 reported COVID-19 related deaths on Friday. The state death total is now 1,149.

The deaths reported Friday include an 86-year-old woman from Campbell County; an 85-year-old woman from Fayette County; an 86-year-old man from Fulton County; a 68-year-old woman from Grayson County; a 94-year-old woman and a 92-year-old man from Jefferson County; a 78-year-old man from Madison County; a 79-year-old man from Marshall County; a 74-year-old woman from McCracken County; and two women, ages 62 and 96, and a 73-year-old man from Warren County.

As of Friday, 553 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, and 130 are in the ICU. At least 11,677 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

