Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports 930 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths

Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in Kentucky.
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in Kentucky.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.

Gov. Beshear reported 930 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the state total to 65,066 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 4.48 positivity rate. Of Friday’s new cases, 131 are in kids 18 or younger.

“We cannot continue to have days where we have 900-plus cases,” said Gov. Beshear. “Please put on your mask. Please engage in social distancing. The lives and the health of the Kentuckians around us depend on it.”

There were 12 reported COVID-19 related deaths on Friday. The state death total is now 1,149.

The deaths reported Friday include an 86-year-old woman from Campbell County; an 85-year-old woman from Fayette County; an 86-year-old man from Fulton County; a 68-year-old woman from Grayson County; a 94-year-old woman and a 92-year-old man from Jefferson County; a 78-year-old man from Madison County; a 79-year-old man from Marshall County; a 74-year-old woman from McCracken County; and two women, ages 62 and 96, and a 73-year-old man from Warren County.

As of Friday, 553 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, and 130 are in the ICU. At least 11,677 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Lexington police officer reunites lost homeless man with family

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Grace Finerman
Friday, September 18th, a family was reunited with the help of an officer from the Lexington Police Department.

Regional

LMPD major to step down following email about ANTIFA, BLM

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The commander of LMPD’s 5th division has been relieved of her duties after an e-mail to fellow officers, critical of protesters.

News

Iron Patriot still cheers on Lincoln County football team at every game

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
Amid COVID-19, one thing hasn't changed at Lincoln County High School: a truck and its super fan that's become a big part of every Friday night.

Lexington

UK warns students about large gatherings ahead of first football game

Updated: 58 minutes ago
The University of Kentucky is a big part of the Lexington community, and the city’s COVID-19 case total.

Latest News

Forecast

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Great weather remains around this weekend

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Adam Burniston
Get out and enjoy this weekend before another active pattern takes over for next week

News

After 41 years, Barbara Bailey signs off her final newscast on WKYT

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
We are wrapping up a week of honoring one of the best in the business, Barbara Bailey.

Regional

‘Enough Is Enough:’ Breonna Taylor supporters rally at Jefferson Square Park

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gray Media
“Release the transcript.” That was the demand from Attorney Ben Crump as he stood next to the family of Breonna Taylor in Jefferson Square Park on Friday morning.

Lexington

FCPS board holds special meeting to discuss county’s 'red level’ COVID-19 designation

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jim Stratman
Friday, morning the Fayette County School Board held an emergency meeting to discuss the county’s “red level” COVID-19 designation and what that means for in-person classes and fall sports.

Regional

Protesters find sanctuary, avoid arrest after curfew at First Unitarian Church of Louisville

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Gray Media
Several protesters in Louisville found refuge Thursday at First Unitarian Church.

Lexington

Health dept. reports 69 new COVID cases in Lexington; 31 are college students

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 69 new COVID-19 cases for its update for Thursday.