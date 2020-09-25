Homicide suspect arrested after multi-county high speed chase

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT/WAVE) - Officers from several agencies pursued a vehicle through multiple counties before someone was taken into custody late Thursday night.

The person’s name has not been released, but our sister station WAVE 3 News has confirmed the person is wanted in a homicide case in Anderson County.

WAVE 3 reports the person drove away from troopers on Interstate 64 in Anderson County, and headed east.

The suspect led officers through Anderson, Franklin and Shelby counties before the chase ended on the Watterson Expressway near Taylorsville Road in Jefferson County before 11 p.m Thursday.

WAVE 3 News traffic cameras saw the chase as it twisted through downtown Louisville, and when the driver left I-64 for Interstate 264 East.

