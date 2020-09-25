Iron Patriot still cheers on Lincoln County football team at every game

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Friday night lights in Lincoln County are all about supporting the Patriots on the football field. But this year, that support was in question thanks to COVID-19.

"We have to support these kids any way we can.” Masks and fans separated in the stands, yet one thing has remained the same in Death Valley where the Patriots play.

“Oh man, its awesome, all the kids love it," Lincoln County football player Lee Amon said. "Love it when he comes by honks the horn, gets them all hyped up. And stuff.”

Lee Amon is talking about the Iron Patriot.

It’s a massive military truck and Tim Taylor, Lee’s dad, drives it to every game.

“They love him, man. I think a lot of him," Amon said. "A great father figure in my life. All these years.”

“He got a little older, I said as you got to be a freshman, we’ll make our own mascot. We’ll make an iron patriot,” Taylor said.

The truck isn’t just a massive visual presence at every game, it’s a loud one, too. Taylor blows the truck’s horn and shoots off fireworks after every touchdown at every game, or almost every one.

“The only game I’ve missed was in far eastern Bell County maybe," Taylor said.

The Iron Patriot was expensive. Taylor won’t say what he paid for it, but can you imagine filling this thing up with fuel every week? But it’s always worth it.

“Things going on in our world today, makes us that much more thankful we live in this community. A little small town," Taylor said.

A big truck for a small town.

“That they’re got our support. We love these kids. We need to invest in these youth," Taylor said.

A lot of pride for their patriots.

“We hope to get a lot of use out of it for a lot of years.”

COVID-19 took away a lot this year, but the Iron Patriot stands strong.

Taylor also put UK markings on the Iron Patriot and says the truck is a big hit around Kroger Field and the sports bars in Lexington, too.

"They love it whenever he blows the horn." Lincoln County football players and fans love their "Iron Patriot" that makes an appearance at nearly every game, home and away. More at 4pm @WKYT @WYMT pic.twitter.com/psHGDMHLcc — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) September 25, 2020

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.