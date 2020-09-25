Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Showers around for some

Advertisement

By Jim Caldwell
Sep. 25, 2020
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our rain chances do not look like they will be a washout, but we will have some chances around.

The threat of showers will remain active for the weekend. I do not think that everyone has to deal with these, but the chance is out there. A cold front will get set to move across Kentucky on Sunday night into Monday. It brings gusty winds, rain, and a big shot of colder air.

Another front will blast across Kentucky on Tuesday. This one will drive our number down to some very chilly levels. How about highs around 60 and lows in the 30s. This is exactly what all of us will see with our temps by Wednesday & Thursday.

It is another Friday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

