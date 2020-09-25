Advertisement

Lexington police officer reunites lost homeless man with family

Chadwick's family lost touch with him in April, 2019. They filed a missing persons report in Florida.
By Grace Finerman
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Friday, September 18, a family was reunited with the help of a Lexington police officer.

Officer Brandon Muravchick says it all started at a creek off of New Circle Road in Lexington where he started speaking to a homeless man.

“Where are you from where are you trying to go to, and he said, ‘well, I’m from Pikeville and I’m trying to go home,’” Muravchick says.

The man’s name is Chadwick Justice.

Chadwick’s father, Steve, says his son had an accident as a child that left him with a brain injury. Steve says Chadwick moved to Florida for a few years, but he stayed in touch with his family here in Kentucky.

“He did, until April of last year, and that’s when I lost touch with him,” Steve says.

Steve filed a missing persons report in Florida, but it turns out Chadwick was already back in the commonwealth. After discovering Chadwick’s identity, Muravchick found Steve’s phone number and left a message.

“Everybody started yelling and going on, we was all real happy, and I thank God that he brought him home to us. These days they don’t care about anybody like they used to and I really thank God for that officer that found him,” Steve says.

Muravchick says he was just doing his job.

“It’s not just arresting people, it’s digging a little deeper and as a resource officer, I’m allowed to do that. I have the time to sit and work a little bit harder so you know I can come up with solutions,” Muravchick says.

For the Justice family, Muravchick isn’t an officer just doing his duties. He’s a hero.

