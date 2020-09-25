LMPD major to step down following email about ANTIFA, BLM

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The commander of LMPD’s 5th division has been relieved of her duties after an e-mail to fellow officers, critical of protesters.

The August 12 email from Major Bridget Hallahan said people who are part of Antifa and the Black Lives Matter movement are “punks” who are not important.

It goes on to say, “they will be the ones washing our cars, cashing us out at the Walmart, or living in their parents' basement playing call of duty for their entire life.”

The interim LMPD chief says Hallahan admitted to writing the email and took responsibility for her actions.

