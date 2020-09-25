Advertisement

MAC returns with 6-game football season starting Nov. 4

That makes it 10 out of 10 conferences that will play in the fall.
The MAC is back.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - The Mid-American Conference, the first major college football league to postpone its season, has become the final one to jump back in.

That makes it 10 out of 10 conferences that will play in the fall. University presidents in the Big Ten, Pac-12 and Mountain West have all decided to play this fall after all instead of spring.

MAC games will start Nov. 4 and the championship game will be played Dec. 18 or 19.

