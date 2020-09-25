MAC returns with 6-game football season starting Nov. 4

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - The Mid-American Conference, the first major college football league to postpone its season, has become the final one to jump back in.

That makes it 10 out of 10 conferences that will play in the fall. University presidents in the Big Ten, Pac-12 and Mountain West have all decided to play this fall after all instead of spring.

MAC games will start Nov. 4 and the championship game will be played Dec. 18 or 19.

