Advertisement

Man accused of shooting 2 LMPD officers pleads not guilty

Larynzo D. Johnson is charged with two counts of assault on a police officer and 14 counts of wanton endangerment of a police officer. (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)
Larynzo D. Johnson is charged with two counts of assault on a police officer and 14 counts of wanton endangerment of a police officer. (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)(Louisville Metro Corrections)
By Gray Media
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man accused of shooting two LMPD officers Wednesday night was arraigned on several felony charges Friday morning.

Larynzo Johnson, 26, pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault on a police officer and more than a dozen counts of wanton endangerment of a police officer.

The officers were shot Wednesday night at Brook Street and Broadway while working to control crowds of protesters following the grand jury’s decision not to charge any officers directly for the shooting death of Breonna Taylor.

Johnson was arrested about a block away, with a gun on him, police said. He was listed as having no address.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WATCH | After 41 years, Barbara Bailey signs off her final newscast on WKYT

Updated: 1 hour ago
WKYT News at 6:00 PM

Sports

Kentucky football to honor Chris Oats by rotating No. 22

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
Oats has been battling a serious medical condition since May.

Sports

SEC basketball schedule to begin on December 29

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
The men’s conference schedule will be comprised of 20 play dates that would accommodate an 18-game schedule with two open dates.

Sports

MAC returns with 6-game football season starting Nov. 4

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
That makes it 10 out of 10 conferences that will play in the fall.

Latest News

News

Gov. Beshear reports 930 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.

News

Lexington police officer reunites lost homeless man with family

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Grace Finerman
Friday, September 18th, a family was reunited with the help of an officer from the Lexington Police Department.

Regional

LMPD major to step down following email about ANTIFA, BLM

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The commander of LMPD’s 5th division has been relieved of her duties after an e-mail to fellow officers, critical of protesters.

News

Iron Patriot still cheers on Lincoln County football team at every game

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
Amid COVID-19, one thing hasn't changed at Lincoln County High School: a truck and its super fan that's become a big part of every Friday night.

Lexington

UK warns students about large gatherings ahead of first football game

Updated: 4 hours ago
The University of Kentucky is a big part of the Lexington community, and the city’s COVID-19 case total.

Forecast

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Great weather remains around this weekend

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Adam Burniston
Get out and enjoy this weekend before another active pattern takes over for next week