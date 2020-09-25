Man accused of shooting 2 LMPD officers pleads not guilty

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man accused of shooting two LMPD officers Wednesday night was arraigned on several felony charges Friday morning.

Larynzo Johnson, 26, pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault on a police officer and more than a dozen counts of wanton endangerment of a police officer.

The officers were shot Wednesday night at Brook Street and Broadway while working to control crowds of protesters following the grand jury’s decision not to charge any officers directly for the shooting death of Breonna Taylor.

Johnson was arrested about a block away, with a gun on him, police said. He was listed as having no address.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.