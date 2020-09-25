Advertisement

Nursing homes frustrated with sudden guidelines change

By Shelby Lofton
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 11:32 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In just one week’s time, the guidelines on long-term care facility visits have changed.

Six days ago, Sayre Christian Village employees were happy to break the news that indoor and outdoor visits could happen again.

“Just 'cause someone tells you you can do something sometimes you shouldn’t do something,” Gov. Andy Beshear said.

New state guidelines prevent visits depending on which zone a facility is in. In Fayette County, it’s red.

“If you carved out the University of Kentucky, we probably would be in that tier one, tier two level,” said Karen Venis, CEO of Sayre Christian Village.

The state determines the color-coded incidence map based on the number of COVID cases for every 100,000 people.

Venis says her team was ready to open its doors after hearing from its federal agency, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

“We actually had a solid plan for how our outdoor visits would take place, we had a solid plan for activities and dining," Venis said.

Governor Beshear says in this case, the state’s rules trump federal guidelines.

“This also gives more information to family members," Beshear said.

But Venis says many residents could suffer from feeling socially isolated.

The governor says the rules are in place to give the most vulnerable more time with their family once the pandemic is over.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

4th grade virtual learner gets suspended for having a BB gun in his bedroom

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By NATASHA ROBIN
A Louisiana 4th grader has been suspended from school for having a BB gun in his bedroom.

News

“Artivists” using paint and markers to make their voices heard in downtown Lexington

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Protesters in downtown Lexington painted signs and banners before marching Thursday night.

State

Barbara Bailey: Trailblazing a path for female journalists

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Amber Philpott
For 41 years, Barbara Bailey has been a trusted name in central Kentucky when it comes to news, and now she is preparing for her next chapter in life, retirement.While Barbara has been a trusted journalist, she has also been a trusted friend to countless female journalists who have come through the WKYT newsroom.“One of the rolls I have really embraced now is news mom. You know kind of helping people assimilate, and if they have a problem, that’s a part of it too, we are a family,” said Barbara Bailey.I recently sat down with three former WKYT news anchors to talk about what Barbara meant to them personally and professionally.

News

Rep. Attica Scott arrested during second night of protests following Breonna Taylor decision

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gray Media
Unrest continues amid the nation’s anger over the outcome of the Breonna Taylor case.

Latest News

News

Officer shot during protests in Louisville back at work

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
One of the officers shot during a protest in Louisville Wednesday night is already back at work, the Louisville Metro Police Department says.

Sports

Purdue receiver Rondale Moore opting back in

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Moore, a possible first-round draft pick who missed much of last season due to a knee injury, decided to rejoin the Boilermakers for his junior year.

Sports

AP Sources: Pac-12 football to kick off in fall

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Pac-12 has decided to play football in the fall, reversing an August decision to postpone until spring because of concerns about COVID-19.

News

WATCH | Barbara Bailey was a trailblazer for Female Journalists

Updated: 4 hours ago
WKYT News at 6:00 PM

Sports

Fayette County’s ‘red level’ changes high school football schedule

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
Many school districts have rules set in place which states a team cannot play another opponent from a ‘red level’ area.

News

Peaceful candlelight vigil held for Breonna Taylor in Hazard

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Emily Bennett
The vigil will begin at 7:00 p.m. at the farmers market by Triangle Park.