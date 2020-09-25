Advertisement

Peaceful candlelight vigil held for Breonna Taylor in Hazard

By Emily Bennett
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Protests continue Thursday in Louisville and across the country after Wednesday’s verdict did not convict any of the Louisville police officers in the death of Breonna Taylor.

This verdict left many, such as Joseph Palumbo saying justice has not been served.

“I don’t agree with the verdict obviously you know I feel like a human being’s life was just sort of tossed to the side in this matter. For the family and friends of Breonna Taylor to have to wait six-plus months to get a verdict where no one was charged at all for her death or any kind of charge for that matter is disheartening to say the least for me, so I can only imagine what the friend and family are going through,” said Palumbo.

Those feelings pushed him to organize a candlelight vigil in downtown Hazard Thursday night, across from Triangle Park.

“In lieu of the verdict it was heavy on my heart to try and get this organized," said Palumbo.

The community came together peacefully to honor Breonna Taylor’s memory.

“It’s just better just to come together and do this right here what we’re doing right now instead of fighting violence it’s just too much," said Ebony Carter, who lives in Hazard and attended the vigil.

Many at the vigil said the legal representation let not just Taylor and her family down, but them as well.

“The attorney general he just pretty much slapped all of us people of color in the face you know with his decision," said Dee Parker, who also attended the vigil.

Pastor Lawrence Olinger spoke at the event, saying everyone needs to find a common bond as everyone is one blood.

“Until we learn to love one another and unite we’ll always be where we are right now," said Olinger.

Hazard native Jordan Carter said she wants white people to put themselves in her shoes to know what she goes through.

“I want them to understand from our point of view how it feels because if it was on the the other side it would be totally different," said Jordan.

Information about Taylor’s history and accomplishments was displayed for those who may only know her name and not her story.

Another vigil will be held downtown Friday night at 7.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

4th grade virtual learner gets suspended for having a BB gun in his bedroom

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By NATASHA ROBIN
A Louisiana 4th grader has been suspended from school for having a BB gun in his bedroom.

News

Nursing homes frustrated with sudden guidelines change

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
In just one week’s time, the guidelines on long-term care facility visits have changed.

News

“Artivists” using paint and markers to make their voices heard in downtown Lexington

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Protesters in downtown Lexington painted signs and banners before marching Thursday night.

State

Barbara Bailey: Trailblazing a path for female journalists

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Amber Philpott
For 41 years, Barbara Bailey has been a trusted name in central Kentucky when it comes to news, and now she is preparing for her next chapter in life, retirement.While Barbara has been a trusted journalist, she has also been a trusted friend to countless female journalists who have come through the WKYT newsroom.“One of the rolls I have really embraced now is news mom. You know kind of helping people assimilate, and if they have a problem, that’s a part of it too, we are a family,” said Barbara Bailey.I recently sat down with three former WKYT news anchors to talk about what Barbara meant to them personally and professionally.

News

Rep. Attica Scott arrested during second night of protests following Breonna Taylor decision

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gray Media
Unrest continues amid the nation’s anger over the outcome of the Breonna Taylor case.

Latest News

News

Officer shot during protests in Louisville back at work

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
One of the officers shot during a protest in Louisville Wednesday night is already back at work, the Louisville Metro Police Department says.

Sports

Purdue receiver Rondale Moore opting back in

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Moore, a possible first-round draft pick who missed much of last season due to a knee injury, decided to rejoin the Boilermakers for his junior year.

Sports

AP Sources: Pac-12 football to kick off in fall

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Pac-12 has decided to play football in the fall, reversing an August decision to postpone until spring because of concerns about COVID-19.

News

WATCH | Barbara Bailey was a trailblazer for Female Journalists

Updated: 4 hours ago
WKYT News at 6:00 PM

Sports

Fayette County’s ‘red level’ changes high school football schedule

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
Many school districts have rules set in place which states a team cannot play another opponent from a ‘red level’ area.