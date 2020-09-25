Protests declared unlawful after windows broken on 4th Street in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Unrest continues amid the nation’s anger over the outcome of the Breonna Taylor case.

Protests resumed in downtown Louisville on Thursday as many of the 127 protesters arrested the night before were released from jail.

Just after 8:30 p.m. Thursday, LMPD declared the protests unlawful after windows were broken at 4th Street. That came just half an hour before the curfew was set to go in place for a second straight night.

An Unlawful Assembly has been declared due to protesters breaking windows on 4th Street. Follow us on Facebook to watch our live! #LMPD — LMPD (@LMPD) September 25, 2020

Earlier Thursday, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer extended the curfew through the weekend. Anyone not going to work or church or seeking medical services must remain indoors from 9 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. until Monday morning.

TARC announced it was suspending services starting at 10 p.m. Thursday. Those services will resume starting Friday.

Around 9 p.m., Indiana State Police shut down the 2nd Street Bridge.

A short time later, demonstrators made their way to the First Unitarian Church at the corner of 4th Street and York Street downtown. The crowd of several hundred people sat in place on the property but did not go into the church.

Officers were in the area and could be heard telling the demonstrators the curfew was in place and the crowd needed to leave the premises. A pastor at the demonstration told WAVE 3 News the protesters would be allowed to leave, gather their belongings, and head home without facing charges.

