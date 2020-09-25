Advertisement

SEC basketball schedule to begin on December 29

The men's conference schedule will be comprised of 20 play dates that would accommodate an 18-game schedule with two open dates.
By Alex Walker
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The SEC men’s basketball conference schedule will begin on December 29 and 30 and the women’s schedule will remain December 31 as previously scheduled.

The 2020-21 SEC men’s basketball conference schedule will be comprised of 20 play dates that would accommodate an 18-game schedule with two open dates. Ten SEC schools will fill one of those open dates with the SEC/Big 12 Challenge in late January. The four teams not participating in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge will play league games that day.

The 2020-21 SEC women’s basketball conference schedule remains at 18 play dates that will fit a 16-game league schedule.

Earlier this month, the NCAA Division I Council approved a Nov. 25 start date for the 2020-21 men’s and women’s college basketball seasons, when the SEC will begin non-conference play.

Teams can begin preseason practice on Wednesday, Oct. 14 and will have a 42-day window to conduct no more than 30 practices.

