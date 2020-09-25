Advertisement

UK warns students about large gatherings ahead of first football game

UK Football kicks off the season Saturday against Auburn and university officials are concerned watch parties could cause the virus to continue to spread.
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky is a big part of the Lexington community, and the city’s COVID-19 case total.

A lot of UK students are excited about the game, but how will they cheer on the Wildcats? University officials are addressing the issue by encouraging students to be safe. Wear a mask and be socially distant in groups no larger than 10.

“There have been some community events since we started school that we received and we have good partnership with Lexington PD and UK PD, and when needed, yes, they have had to show up to some events and solicit citations,” said Trisha Clement-Montgomery, acting Dean of Students

Clement-Montgomery says the Office of Student Conduct has received 86 non-compliance reports this school year, so far.

Students and groups in violation of safety protocols can receive verbal warnings up to expulsion or removal off-campus. Clement-Montgomery says there have been a few academic suspensions.

So far, officials have not heard of any big plans for Saturday.

“Nothing in particular for the football game, but I know there have been some large parties off campus, just your regular weekend stuff," said Madilyn Flandermeyer, UK student. "But I don’t know anybody whose been to them.”

The university is, however, hosting a social distancing watch party at Kentucky Proud Park and 500 free tickets went to students.

Lexington police say there is no law or ordinance against large gatherings on private property, but they plan to respond to calls regarding violations or disorders like usual.

