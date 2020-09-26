22 arrests made in Friday night protests continuing past curfew in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For a third straight night in downtown Louisville, protesters hit city streets before a 9 p.m. curfew.

On Saturday morning, LMPD public information officer Dwight Mitchell confirmed that 22 people had been arrested in Friday night’s protests, with charges including curfew violation, failure to disperse and unlawful assembly.

Protesters had marched from Jefferson Square Park to the NuLu area at about 7 p.m. At one point while on Main Street, officers asked them to move out of the street and onto the sidewalks to allow cars to drive through.

According to a statement released after 8 p.m., police declared an unlawful assembly when the protesters refused to get on the sidewalk.

Eventually, the crowd dispersed, and many of the protesters went back to the park, which has become ground zero for those marching in support of Breonna Taylor.

Two people were arrested, LMPD confirmed, but did not disclose details about charges.

WAVE 3 News' Phylicia Ashley tweeted shortly after 9 p.m. that the park was emptying out and that some of the protesters said they needed to go home.

9:10- Ten mins after curfew via @LMPD orders. An empty Jeff Square Park. @wave3news last few people left on bikes. Some protesters said...



“We need to get home safe so we can keep saying her name.” pic.twitter.com/1jIct6Y0gx — Phylicia Ashley (@pashleywave3) September 26, 2020

Just as the curfew hit, protests took refuge for the second night at the First Unitarian Church on York Street in downtown Louisville. Church members handed out water and food to demonstrators.

“I’d love it if more churches would do this,” Rev. Dawn Cooley, a minister at Thomas Jefferson Unitarian Church, told WAVE 3 News. “I think this is what we are called to do, is to build community, and it would be really powerful if the other churches in downtown Louisville would open their doors like this to protesters who are people who are in need.”

It was being told to WAVE 3 News reporters at First Unitarian that golf balls were being thrown at protesters. It was not immediately clear who was throwing the balls or if anyone was hurt, but people there told reporters it looked like they may have been coming from the 800 Tower City Club Apartments.

That has not been confirmed by police.

LMPD officers appeared to have people in handcuffs on and around Chestnut Street around 11:30 p.m. It is not yet clear if those people are facing charges.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.