Advertisement

22 arrests made in Friday night protests continuing past curfew in Louisville

Protests continued late into the night Friday.
Protests continued late into the night Friday.(WAVE)
By Gray Media
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For a third straight night in downtown Louisville, protesters hit city streets before a 9 p.m. curfew.

On Saturday morning, LMPD public information officer Dwight Mitchell confirmed that 22 people had been arrested in Friday night’s protests, with charges including curfew violation, failure to disperse and unlawful assembly.

Protesters had marched from Jefferson Square Park to the NuLu area at about 7 p.m. At one point while on Main Street, officers asked them to move out of the street and onto the sidewalks to allow cars to drive through.

According to a statement released after 8 p.m., police declared an unlawful assembly when the protesters refused to get on the sidewalk.

Eventually, the crowd dispersed, and many of the protesters went back to the park, which has become ground zero for those marching in support of Breonna Taylor.

Two people were arrested, LMPD confirmed, but did not disclose details about charges.

WAVE 3 News' Phylicia Ashley tweeted shortly after 9 p.m. that the park was emptying out and that some of the protesters said they needed to go home.

Just as the curfew hit, protests took refuge for the second night at the First Unitarian Church on York Street in downtown Louisville. Church members handed out water and food to demonstrators.

“I’d love it if more churches would do this,” Rev. Dawn Cooley, a minister at Thomas Jefferson Unitarian Church, told WAVE 3 News. “I think this is what we are called to do, is to build community, and it would be really powerful if the other churches in downtown Louisville would open their doors like this to protesters who are people who are in need.”

It was being told to WAVE 3 News reporters at First Unitarian that golf balls were being thrown at protesters. It was not immediately clear who was throwing the balls or if anyone was hurt, but people there told reporters it looked like they may have been coming from the 800 Tower City Club Apartments.

That has not been confirmed by police.

LMPD officers appeared to have people in handcuffs on and around Chestnut Street around 11:30 p.m. It is not yet clear if those people are facing charges.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Lexington

Health Dept. reports 110 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
No new deaths were reported.

State

Elliott County man charged with child abuse

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
An investigation into the incident is ongoing by KSP.

Sports

Reds top Twins 7-2, clinch 1st playoff spot since 2013

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Reds can finish as high as the fifth seed in the eight-team NL field.

Sports

Ashland opens season with 44-6 win over Bourbon County

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Brian Milam
The Tomcats (1-0) visit Raceland on October 2.

Latest News

Sports

Scott Co. hammers Clark Co. to stay perfect

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Brian Milam
The Cardinals from Georgetown took care of business with a 42-14 win Friday night.

News

Hustonville Haunted House prepares for new season amid pandemic

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
The pandemic isn’t stopping some haunted houses from opening up this year.

News

Friday night football ‘refreshingly normal’ for Lexington fans during pandemic

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
COVID-19 cases popping up across counties have jeopardized high school football.

News

Protests continue for third night in Lexington, groups wanting law enforcement accountability

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Grason Passmore
A smaller group than the past few nights, but people still made speeches and held up their signs outside of the courthouse.

Sports

Henry Clay falls to Pikeville 58-41 in season opener

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
Isaac McNamee and Zac Lockhart connected for seven touchdowns Friday night.

Newsmakers

Kentucky Newsmakers 9/27: President of the Council on Postsecondary Education Dr. Aaron Thompson; Keeneland VP Vince Gabbert

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with the President of the Council on Postsecondary Education Dr. Aaron Thompson and Keeneland Vice President Vice Gabbert.