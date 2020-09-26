Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Active pattern returns early next week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - While we have had a beautiful weekend so far across the Commonwealth, an active pattern looms around the corner as another cold front approaches the area with gusty showers and another blast of Fall air.

We’ll keep the pleasant conditions going through your evening and night ahead with a slightly more mild feel. Temperatures will slowly cool through the 60s tonight and end up in the lower 60s through the overnight. Breezy winds will also be stick around throughout tonight, which will help keep the fog threat low. Otherwise, a mix of clear and cloudy skies will be with us.

By Sunday morning, temperatures will be in the lower 60s and upper 50s. We keep mostly dry conditions around for the better part of the day, but as we get into Sunday evening and night, some scattered showers may increase from the south and to the north. During the afternoon and evening, highs are expected to stay in the mid to upper 70s yet again, with maybe a few areas sneaking into the lower 80s if we get in on more sunshine. With mostly dry conditions, we’ll also be keeping moderate to breezy winds around throughout the day.

As moisture increasing ahead of our next cold front, rain and storm chances will grow along with it throughout the day on Monday. The cold front will then approach through the overnight hours of Monday and into early Tuesday with more widespread showers and thunderstorms. This cold front will also bring gusty winds throughout much of this week, along with a blast of Fall air behind it. After highs reach the mid-70s on Monday, our highs will fall into the lower 60s and upper 50s through much of next week with a few mornings late into the bringing a potential for frost.

