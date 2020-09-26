Ashland opens season with 44-6 win over Bourbon County

PARIS, Ky. (WKYT) - After Ashland’s season opener with Greenup Co. was cancelled due to COVID-19 policies on September 11, the Tomcats finally hit the field Friday night and picked up a 44-6 road win at Bourbon County.

Ashland (1-0) visits Raceland on October 2. The Colonels (1-2) visit Whitley County on October 2.

